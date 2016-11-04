SearchOracle
BICS, DVCS different takes on Oracle data visualization
Oracle's business intelligence and data visualization cloud services include similar visual analytics features and are often confused with one another. But they're two different things.
How to upgrade to Oracle 12c via the command line
The time to upgrade your Oracle database to the 12c version is now, DBA Brian Peasland says. And it's easy to do via the command line in Oracle's Database Upgrade Assistant.
Solaris, Sparc staff see losses as Oracle heads to cloud
Cutbacks in hardware and support staffing for Solaris and Sparc accompany large investments in Oracle cloud offerings. However, a new roadmap pledges continued support into the 2030s.
Time to upgrade to the newest Oracle database versions
For every excuse made not to upgrade an Oracle database, there are overriding reasons to do so. Here are the top reasons organizations should move up to Oracle Database 12c.
Hadoop 2 Upgrades: Ready to Take Advantage?
Hadoop doesn’t lack for attention, but that has yet to translate into high adoption or success rates. Find out if you should leverage Hadoop 2 upgrades here.
Oracle acquisitions News
NetSuite deal adds to Oracle purchases, broadens cloud apps line
Oracle is acquiring cloud software provider NetSuite in a move designed to further extend its reach in the cloud, as explained in the stories included in our guide to the deal.
Implementing and upgrading Oracle apps Manage
Raise your app game with Oracle JavaScript extensions
Oracle JavaScript Extension Toolkit is an application development platform based on JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS. Robert Sheldon explains Oracle JET's features for building client-side apps.
BI (business intelligence) Evaluate
BICS, DVCS different takes on Oracle data visualization
Oracle's business intelligence and data visualization cloud services include similar visual analytics features and are often confused with one another. But they're two different things.
Cloud computing infrastructure News
Solaris, Sparc staff see losses as Oracle heads to cloud
Cutbacks in hardware and support staffing for Solaris and Sparc accompany large investments in Oracle cloud offerings. However, a new roadmap pledges continued support into the 2030s.
Database design News
Trader turns to Oracle MySQL to buttress cloud platform
MySQL under the Oracle flag has not been without controversy. But the MySQL Enterprise Edition fits the bill for makers of a trading platform with demanding customers.
Installation, upgrades and patches Manage
How to upgrade to Oracle 12c via the command line
The time to upgrade your Oracle database to the 12c version is now, DBA Brian Peasland says. And it's easy to do via the command line in Oracle's Database Upgrade Assistant.
Time to upgrade to the newest Oracle database versions
Cloud colors future of Oracle licensing in 2017
Why haven't we heard more about the perpetual Oracle ULA
SolarWinds DPA handles peak loads for Bodybuilding.com
Sean Scott, DBA for Bodybuilding.com, wanted a performance tool that ran like it was designed by a DBA. He chose SolarWinds DPA to handle performance and Cyber Monday peak loads.
How to escape the Oracle contract trap
To get cloud database software's rewards, know its risks
Get rid of performance-slowing bottlenecks with Oracle ADDM
Oracle cloud architecture push spawns new tools, issues for users
Maintain high availability in Hyperion, other EPM tools
Raise your app game with Oracle JavaScript extensions
Oracle governance, risk and compliance
Oracle plays hardball on AWS, Azure cloud licensing
Oracle has updated its cloud licensing policy, and the result doubles the processor license requirements for customers on the AWS and Azure platforms.
-
Oracle cloud computing infrastructure
Solaris, Sparc staff see losses as Oracle heads to cloud
Cutbacks in hardware and support staffing for Solaris and Sparc accompany large investments in Oracle cloud offerings. However, a new roadmap pledges continued support into the 2030s.
-
Oracle cloud computing infrastructure
Oracle expands its cloud to tackle business apps
Oracle continues to take the cloud fight to AWS and other more-established rivals as it expands support for running web-scale and enterprise applications on its databases and IaaS platform.
