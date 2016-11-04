SearchOracle

Oracle buys Dyn, as cloud spree continues

Why haven't we heard more about the perpetual Oracle ULA

Word of a purported Oracle Perpetual Unlimited License Agreement slipped out last year, but nothing has been heard since. Oracle's silence on the PULA is all about the cloud, experts say.

SolarWinds DPA handles peak loads for Bodybuilding.com

Sean Scott, DBA for Bodybuilding.com, wanted a performance tool that ran like it was designed by a DBA. He chose SolarWinds DPA to handle performance and Cyber Monday peak loads.

Infrastructure move buttresses Oracle cloud

Oracle IaaS is joining its SaaS and PaaS efforts as it tries to gain share in the cloud. Consultancy Accenture is helping with a database performance lab and managed services.

Oracle cloud products aren't business as usual

At Oracle OpenWorld 2016, Oracle cloud technology was the big topic of conversation. The editors of SearchOracle and SearchDataManagement discuss what they've heard about cloud.

