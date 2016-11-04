SearchOracle

How to upgrade to Oracle 12c via the command line

Solaris, Sparc staff see losses as Oracle heads to cloud

Cutbacks in hardware and support staffing for Solaris and Sparc accompany large investments in Oracle cloud offerings. However, a new roadmap pledges continued support into the 2030s.

Time to upgrade to the newest Oracle database versions

For every excuse made not to upgrade an Oracle database, there are overriding reasons to do so. Here are the top reasons organizations should move up to Oracle Database 12c.

Oracle expands its cloud to tackle business apps

Oracle continues to take the cloud fight to AWS and other more-established rivals as it expands support for running web-scale and enterprise applications on its databases and IaaS platform.

Cloud colors future of Oracle licensing in 2017

In order to predict what 2017 holds for Oracle licensing, a look to the company's past can help reveal where it's headed -- and that means more pressure on users to go to the cloud.

