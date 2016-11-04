SearchOracle

New & Notable

Evaluate Cloud colors future of Oracle licensing in 2017 In order to predict what 2017 holds for Oracle licensing, a look to the company's past can help reveal where it's headed -- and that means more pressure on users to go to the cloud.

News Trader turns to Oracle MySQL to buttress cloud platform MySQL under the Oracle flag has not been without controversy. But the MySQL Enterprise Edition fits the bill for makers of a trading platform with demanding customers.

News Oracle buys Dyn, as cloud spree continues To flesh out its cloud product line, Oracle is adding Dyn's DNS services to offer similar internet capabilities as rivals AWS and Microsoft. It's another sign that 2016 is the year of cloud for Oracle.