SearchOracle

News Solaris, Sparc staff see losses as Oracle heads to cloud Cutbacks in hardware and support staffing for Solaris and Sparc accompany large investments in Oracle cloud offerings. However, a new roadmap pledges continued support into the 2030s.

Evaluate Time to upgrade to the newest Oracle database versions For every excuse made not to upgrade an Oracle database, there are overriding reasons to do so. Here are the top reasons organizations should move up to Oracle Database 12c.

News Oracle expands its cloud to tackle business apps Oracle continues to take the cloud fight to AWS and other more-established rivals as it expands support for running web-scale and enterprise applications on its databases and IaaS platform.