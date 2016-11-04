SearchOracle

New & Notable

News Oracle buys Dyn, as cloud spree continues To flesh out its cloud product line, Oracle is adding Dyn's DNS services to offer similar internet capabilities as rivals AWS and Microsoft. It's another sign that 2016 is the year of cloud for Oracle.

Evaluate Why haven't we heard more about the perpetual Oracle ULA Word of a purported Oracle Perpetual Unlimited License Agreement slipped out last year, but nothing has been heard since. Oracle's silence on the PULA is all about the cloud, experts say.

Manage SolarWinds DPA handles peak loads for Bodybuilding.com Sean Scott, DBA for Bodybuilding.com, wanted a performance tool that ran like it was designed by a DBA. He chose SolarWinds DPA to handle performance and Cyber Monday peak loads.