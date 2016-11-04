SearchOracle
Oracle buys Dyn, as cloud spree continues
To flesh out its cloud product line, Oracle is adding Dyn's DNS services to offer similar internet capabilities as rivals AWS and Microsoft. It's another sign that 2016 is the year of cloud for Oracle.
Why haven't we heard more about the perpetual Oracle ULA
Word of a purported Oracle Perpetual Unlimited License Agreement slipped out last year, but nothing has been heard since. Oracle's silence on the PULA is all about the cloud, experts say.
SolarWinds DPA handles peak loads for Bodybuilding.com
Sean Scott, DBA for Bodybuilding.com, wanted a performance tool that ran like it was designed by a DBA. He chose SolarWinds DPA to handle performance and Cyber Monday peak loads.
Infrastructure move buttresses Oracle cloud
Oracle IaaS is joining its SaaS and PaaS efforts as it tries to gain share in the cloud. Consultancy Accenture is helping with a database performance lab and managed services.
Hadoop 2 Upgrades: Ready to Take Advantage?
Hadoop doesn’t lack for attention, but that has yet to translate into high adoption or success rates. Find out if you should leverage Hadoop 2 upgrades here.
Oracle acquisitions News
NetSuite deal adds to Oracle purchases, broadens cloud apps line
Oracle is acquiring cloud software provider NetSuite in a move designed to further extend its reach in the cloud, as explained in the stories included in our guide to the deal.
Implementing and upgrading Oracle apps Manage
Raise your app game with Oracle JavaScript extensions
Oracle JavaScript Extension Toolkit is an application development platform based on JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS. Robert Sheldon explains Oracle JET's features for building client-side apps.
BI (business intelligence) Evaluate
New Oracle BI tools show move toward modernization
Oracle didn't make it onto Gartner's 2016 BI Magic Quadrant, but analyst Josh Parenteau says new products like Big Data Discovery and Visual Analyzer show modernization for next year.
Cloud computing infrastructure News
Oracle buys Dyn, as cloud spree continues
To flesh out its cloud product line, Oracle is adding Dyn's DNS services to offer similar internet capabilities as rivals AWS and Microsoft. It's another sign that 2016 is the year of cloud for Oracle.
Database design News
Trader turns to Oracle MySQL to buttress cloud platform
MySQL under the Oracle flag has not been without controversy. But the MySQL Enterprise Edition fits the bill for makers of a trading platform with demanding customers.
Installation, upgrades and patches News
ECCU misses EBS after its move to Oracle Fusion Financials
Moving to Oracle Fusion Financials has been a mixed blessing for the Evangelical Christian Credit Union. It saved money, but had to sacrifice integration and automation.
